NDA will win big in Bengal, TN, people rejected Congress across country: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the NDA will secure a big victory in the upcoming elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu with the support of the people who, he said, have rejected the Congress and its allies across the country. Union home minister Amit Shah speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various development projects in Gandhinagar on Sunday. (@BJP4Gujarat / X)

Shah, on the final leg of his three-day visit to Gujarat, was speaking at a programme of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for several projects, including three sports complexes, costing ₹1,500 crore.

He said the BJP and its alliance partners had extended their winning run with a two-thirds majority in the recent Bihar assembly elections and were poised for a strong outcome in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, where polls are due next year. He said the period from the 2014 Lok Sabha election to 2025 had marked uninterrupted gains for the BJP and noted that Narendra Modi’s third consecutive term as Prime Minister in 2024 set a record after many decades. He said the Congress had been wiped out of Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi and, most recently, Bihar.

“I would like to tell Mamata Banerjee and Stalinji to be prepared. After Bihar, it is the NDA’s turn in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Shah said people in India had resolved to push the country’s development in every sector and make India a strong nation under the leadership of PM Modi. He said the opposition had neither leaders nor a policy and was not being accepted across the country.

“When the election results are declared, they will be wiped out in Bengal and Tamil Nadu,” he said, referring to the TMC and the DMK.

Shah said that with the Ram Temple in Ayodhya completed and a saffron flag raised on its spire, work would now begin on a Sita Maiya temple in Sitamarhi, which is slated for completion in 2026.

In his address, Shah expressed confidence that after the 2029 World Police and Fire Games and 2030 Commonwealth Games, Ahmedabad will also host the 2036 Olympics.

Shah said the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave next to the world’s largest cricket stadium had strengthened the city’s claim for major international events. The minister said Ahmedabad had developed sports infrastructure that allowed athletes to access facilities within a short distance and raise their performance. He said the city had also used spaces under flyovers to build small sports hubs, libraries, open gyms and yoga centres, creating a model for other cities.

Shah also released the Gujarati edition of “Challenges Inspire Me”, a book on Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, before attending the Pramukh Varni Amrit Mahotsav hosted by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha at the Sabarmati Riverfront. Shah paid also tribute to the revered Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Shah said, “On the birth anniversary of the revered Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji, a symbol of simplicity, service, and compassion, I remember and pay my respects to him. The ambit of Swami Ji’s thoughts and knowledge was so vast that every conversation with him provided new inspiration and energy...”