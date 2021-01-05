e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NDRF personnel deployed in firefighting operation at Dzukou Valley found dead

NDRF personnel deployed in firefighting operation at Dzukou Valley found dead

Manipur Police said the cause of death is not yet known.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 21:48 IST
Sobhapati Samom
Sobhapati Samom
Hindustan Times, Imphal
Assistant Sub-Inspector Binoy Meetei was part of a NDRF team to fight the Dzukou Valley wildfire.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Binoy Meetei was part of a NDRF team to fight the Dzukou Valley wildfire. (HT PHOTO)
         

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) who was deployed to fight the Dzukou Valley wildfire was found dead inside a base camp in the hills near the valley in Manipur on Tuesday morning, police said.

The ASI has been identified as Nongthombam Binoy Meetei,a resident of Luwangshangbam Maning Leikai in Manipur’s Imphal East District, a police official of Mao Police station in Senapati district said. The cause of the death is not yet known, police said.

The body has been sent to JNIMS mortuary in Imphal for necessary procedure.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed shock and sorrow over the death of Binoy Meetei.

NDRF teams from Guwahati along with state disaster response force, fire and police personnel besides volunteers from Mao area have been engaged in firefighting operations after the blaze that broke out in the Dzukou Range in Nagaland on December 29 spread across the border to Manipur on the morning of December 31.

Indian Air Force helicopters were also pressed into service to fight the fire.

Dzukou valley straddles Nagaland and Manipur and is a popular trekking destination for its picturesque biodiversity.

tags
top news
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Nearly 25,000 birds die of 2 strains of bird flu, states on alert
Nearly 25,000 birds die of 2 strains of bird flu, states on alert
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Former president Mukherjee lamented Congress’ loss of leadership
Former president Mukherjee lamented Congress’ loss of leadership
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In