NDRF to deploy over 20 more teams in Tamil Nadu, Andhra to brace for heavy rain

Amid widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, more than 20 additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be deployed in both the states by tomorrow, director general SN Pradhan told news agency ANI on Monday.

He specifically mentioned that the NDRF teams are focused at avoiding another “urban flooding” that had taken place in 2015-2016 in Chennai. Pradhan further noted that despite the first spell of rain almost ending in Tamil Nadu, the worrisome situation is the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) pertaining to extremely heavy rainfall between November 9 and 11, which could cause flooding and waterlogging in the state.

“The rainfall will mainly affect Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh. It is not expected to affect Kerala. As per the prediction, we have deployed NDRD teams,” Pradhan was quoted as saying by ANI.

He pointed out that of the more than 20 additional NDRF teams that will be deployed in both the southern states, a maximum of 10 to15 will reach Tamil Nadu. “A few teams will be kept in reserve positions for additional support,” Pradhan told ANI.

The NDRF director general said that at the moment the force is deciding the exact number of personnel required to be deployed in each area of Tamil Nadu but the focus “will be on Chennai city.”

The NDRF has already pre-deployed four of its teams in Tamil Nadu on the request of the MK Stalin-led government. Of these, one team each has been assigned for Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts, while two others have been deployed in Madurai.

Starting Saturday night through Sunday, Chennai and adjoining regions of Tamil Nadu received record rainfall in a single day with 210mm since 2015 owing to the continued impact of La Nina. This led to massive waterlogging in Chennai with vehicles getting stranded and people needing to wade through knee-deep rainwater.

Moreover, the Tamil Nadu government has declared closure of schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram till November 9.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu on November 9. Heavy to very rain at few places with isolated extremely heavy falls are expected on November 10 and 11. In coastal Andhra Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy downpours at isolated places are very likely on November 10 and 11.