Nearly 650 Indians leave Iran for Armenia and Azerbaijan: MEA

Close to 650 Indian nationals have crossed over from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan through land border crossings in order to return home, the external affairs ministry said on Monday against the backdrop of Israel and the US’s war against Iran. The group of Indians who crossed into Armenia included 284 Indians who had gone to Iran on pilgrimage. (PTI file photo)

More than 550 Indians entered Armenia from Iran in recent days, while about 90 more crossed over into Azerbaijan, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a media briefing on the situation in West Asia. “These movements were facilitated by our embassy in Tehran. We helped them with visas and immigration formalities where required,” he said.

The group of Indians who crossed into Armenia included 284 Indians who had gone to Iran on pilgrimage. “Some of them have already returned [to India] and others could be returning in the next few days,” Jaiswal said.

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The Indians, who were scattered in different parts of Iran, had to take land routes to Armenia and Azerbaijan because Iranian airspace has been closed since the start of the war on February 28. Earlier, hundreds of Indian nationals, most of them students, were moved from Tehran to safer locations. About 9,000 Indians were in Iran at the start of the hostilities.

The Indian embassy in Tehran remains “fully functional” despite difficulties, and is also in contact with Indian seafarers and fishermen who are in the country, Jaiswal said.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary in the shipping ministry, said at the same briefing that the Directorate General of Shipping has facilitated the safe repatriation of 286 Indian seafarers from the Gulf region so far. This included 10 seafarers repatriated from various airports and other locations across the region since Sunday.

Aseem Mahajan, additional secretary (Gulf) in the external affairs ministry, said authorities continue to monitor the evolving situation in West Asia to ensure the safety and security of 10 million Indians living across the region, and are extending support to stranded citizens and short-term visitors, including help for visas, logistical support, and facilitating transit arrangements.

Since February 28, a total of 220,000 passengers have returned to India from West Asia. Operations at Dubai international airport, which were temporarily suspended following a drone strike on Sunday, have gradually resumed, and Indian and Emirati carriers are operating limited flights from airports at Abu Dhabi, Ras al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Flights are operating from various airports in Oman and Saudi Arabia to destinations in India, while Qatari airspace is partially open and Qatar Airways is operating flights to the country. Kuwait’s airspace has been closed since February 28, though special non-scheduled commercial flights by Jazeera Airways are expected to fly to India from Al Qaisuma international airport in Saudi Arabia, Mahajan said.

“For Indian nationals in Bahrain and Iraq, where airspace is closed, transit through Saudi Arabia is being facilitated,” he said.