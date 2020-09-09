e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Nearly 90,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 4.3 million; active cases close to 9 lakh

Nearly 90,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 4.3 million; active cases close to 9 lakh

The health ministry had said on Tuesday that five states - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu - account for nearly 70 per cent of deaths due to Covid-19 in the country.

india Updated: Sep 09, 2020 09:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man sprays sanitiser at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi on Tuesday.
A man sprays sanitiser at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
         

India on Wednesday recorded 89,706 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally to 43,70,129, according to Union health ministry dashboard on Wednesday.

The number of fatalities rose by 1,115, according to the health ministry data, to reach 73,890.

The number of active cases went up further, with 13,697 recorded in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stand at 8,97,394.

The number of active cases will soon cross the nine lakh mark. The more worrying situation is that half of these cases are in just three states - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

India has seen the number of cases rise rapidly in the month of August - in the third week of last month, the country added 4,024 active cases daily. The number has now increased to 14,273 daily active cases.

At this rate, India will see a million active cases by next week.

There is concern because of more relaxations being allowed by the government. The metro services have been resuming phase wise, and with footfalls expected to increase in the days to come, authorities fear the number of cases could see a rise further.

The health ministry had said on Tuesday that the above three states, along with Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, account for nearly 70 per cent of deaths due to Covid-19 in the country.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that apart from these five states, other states and union territories account for 31.37 per cent of the deaths due to the disease.

He also highlighted that despite the high number of cases, the number of Covid-19 cases per million population in the country stands at 3,102 - among the lowest in the world.

Bhushan said that the global average for number of cases per million population stands at 3,527.

He also said that Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is continuously declining. “It was 2.15 per cent in the first week of August. It now stands at 1.70 per cent compared to the global average of 3.04 per cent,” said Bhushan.

tags
top news
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
Nearly 90,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 4.3 million
Nearly 90,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 4.3 million
Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail
Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail
Centre releases SOPs for reopening of schools: All you need to know
Centre releases SOPs for reopening of schools: All you need to know
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, police to deploy teams to prosecute protocol violators
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, police to deploy teams to prosecute protocol violators
Bars reopen in Delhi: 6 things to know before heading out for drink
Bars reopen in Delhi: 6 things to know before heading out for drink
Kangana Ranaut tests Covid-19 negative, leaves Himachal home for Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut tests Covid-19 negative, leaves Himachal home for Mumbai
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In