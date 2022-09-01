Need collaborative efforts in education sector: Pradhan at G20 meeting

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday called for collaborative efforts by different countries to address common challenges at the G-20 education ministers’ meeting in Bali.

Delivering the opening remarks, Pradhan highlighted India’s rapid strides towards building a more resilient and inclusive education and skilling ecosystem and realising the creative potential of each learner through the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to a statement issued by the Union ministry of education, Pradhan spoke about collaborative efforts among countries. “He spoke about the importance of sharing mutual experiences & working together to create a new world in which education remains the nodal point for addressing common challenges,” the statement stated.

“He added that the NEP 2020, based on the foundational principles of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability, is India’s guiding light for promoting lifelong learning opportunities and achieving the shared vision of G20,” it added.

Discussing the NEP 2020, Pradhan said that India is giving special emphasis on formalising early childhood care and education, supporting differently-abled children, boosting digital and multi-modal learning, flexible entry-exit pathways, and integrating education with skills, which are keys to improving learning outcomes.

“He further said that India has operationalised virtual schools and is in the process of setting up Digital universities & 260+ TV channels dedicated to education in multiple Indian languages to expand the realm of education and also for achieving the goal of making education equitable & accessible,” the ministry statement added.

Pradhan said that the NEP 2020 paved the way for the internationalisation of education in India, and India is welcoming foreign universities to set campuses in GIFT City in Ahmedabad.

Underlining India’s commitment to work with G20 member states together to establish an education system where learning outcomes match 21st century skills, he said, “For education to be the driver of global growth, all efforts should be made to harness the full potential of our G20 EdWG.”

On the sidelines of the meeting, Pradhan held a series of bilateral meetings with the ministers and officials from Singapore, the UAE, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the ministry said.