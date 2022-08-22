Dharmendra Pradhan co-chairs 6th Australia-India Education Council meeting

Union Education & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday co-chaired the 6th meeting of Australia-India Education Council (AIEC) along with his Australian counterpart Jason Clare at Western Sydney University (WSU).

Pradhan invited Australian universities and skilling institutions to set up their campuses in India and explore areas of collaboration with Indian institutions, his ministry said in an official statement after the meeting.

He also raised the issue of pending visas of Indian students and the Australian minister has assured cooperation in expediting the process, it added.

“In the 6th meeting of the Australia-India Education Council, Shri Pradhan said that AIEC is a highly effective forum to further advance ties and boost engagements in education, skill development and research priorities. He invited Australian team to hold the 7th meeting of the AIEC in India next year,” according to the Education Ministry.

“Shri Pradhan stressed on the research collaboration between the two countries in the areas of Ayurveda, Yoga, Agriculture, etc. He called for collaboration in skill certification and areas like mining, logistics management, etc. He further said that India has set up Digital University and Gati Shakti University for which the two countries can work together to develop curriculum and other aspects,” the ministry said in a statement.