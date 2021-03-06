Need to make new women voters this year: Assam Cachar's DC Keerthi Jalli
To make new women voters aware of how to take part in the voting process, the Cachar district administration in south Assam is taking various steps to attract all electors, especially young voters, to cast their ballot in the upcoming Assembly hustings.
Under this effort, a mock polling centre 'Poll Express' has been put into motion, said a district administration release on Friday.
Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, DIG Southern range Devajyoti Mukherjee and Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Lal Mina inaugurated the 'Poll Express' which will mainly travel to the border areas and rural areas of the district.
Demos of the voting process will be shown to the general public through the vehicle with new voters encouraged to cast their votes under the SVEEP initiative in Cachar district.
The deputy commissioner said the goal is to make women voters aware this year. "I am a woman myself and our election officer is also a woman. We especially want to make aware the new women voters this year", she said.
"As well as making all people aware of how to take part in the voting process, we will also be showing them how to take part in the voting process. We are also making young voters aware through various measures", Jalli said.
The DIG Southern Range said the police and administration was taking all necessary steps to ensure smooth conduct of elections and voters are being encouraged to exercise their constitutional right.
