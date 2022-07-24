Family marks Neeraj Chopra's silver win with dance, father hopes for gold next time| WATCH

As Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra brought home a silver at the prestigious World Championships held in the United States, family and friends at his hometown in Panipat celebrated the win. Chopra is the son of a farmer from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana. A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed women breaking into a dance to mark Chopra's landmark win.

Speaking to ANI, Neeraj's father Satish also commended his son's achievement and said that he was hopeful that he would be bringing home gold next time. “This is a great achievement. We are happy, the country is proud. We are hopeful he will win gold next time. It depends on the kind of day he's having but we are hopeful he will get gold."

Also read | 'Believed in myself even after 3rd throw': Neeraj's 1st reaction after silver

#WATCH Family and friends celebrate Neeraj Chopra's silver medal win in the World Athletics Championships at his hometown in Panipat, #Haryana



Neeraj Chopra secured 2nd position with his 4th throw of 88.13 meters in the men's Javelin finals. pic.twitter.com/khrUhmDgHG — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

Neeraj Chopra secured 2nd position with his 4th throw of 88.13 meters in the men's Javelin finals, becoming only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships.

Congratulations poured in as Chopra scripted history for one more time, the first time around he had won gold in the Tokyo Olympics last year with a second-round throw of 87.58m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lavished praise on Neeraj Chopra after he clinched the silver medal. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours."

Sports minister Anurag Thakur wrote, "Neeraj Chopra continues his winning streak! Wins in Men's javelin throw at @WCHoregon22 with his best throw of 88.13m, becoming the 1st Indian male and 2nd Indian to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships! Neeraj has now won medal at every Global event!"