Case filed against forest officials over negligence

Bengaluru According to the complaint, no proper precautions were taken to ensure the safety of the personnel involved.

A case has been registered against the deputy conservator of forests (DCF), assistant conservator of forests (ACF) and range forest officer (RFO) on charges of negligence in connection with the death of a retired forest guard by a wild elephant in Hassan.

Former guard Venkatesh died on August 31 after an injured wild elephant attacked him while he was attempting to tranquillise the mammal.

The case was registered after Venkatesh’s son, Mithun Kumar, filed a complaint alleging his father’s death was a result of negligence on the part of the forest officials present at the scene. He claimed that they failed to take adequate safety measures during the operation.

According to the complaint, no proper precautions were taken to ensure the safety of the personnel involved.

“The utter negligence stemmed from the reckless dispatch of tranquillisers without adequate safety measures,’’ deceased’s son Mithun Kumar told reporters. He said this lapse in safety protocols ultimately led to the fatal attack on his father by the wild elephant. He also alleged for decades forest officers have not trained new personnels in the department to dart and participate in elephant operations, and hence have been depending on his father.

The First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered at the Aluru Police Station, and the local authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.

“Following the complaint of Mithun Kumar, we have registered a case of negligence against DCF, ACF and RFO,’’ Alur circle inspector N Gangadhara told HT. He said the case has been registered under Section 304A (causing death of person by rash or negligent act) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

According to the police, Bhima, a 40-year-old wild elephant sustained injuries during a confrontation in the forest area near Alur. Initial treatment was administered, but as the injuries worsened, forest department officials sought permission for further medical care, which was granted by the principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife).

On Thursday morning, forest department personnel initiated an operation to treat the elephant by tranquillising it in Halliyur, in Alur taluk. Venkatesh arrived at the location around noon and successfully administered tranquillizer injections to the elephant. However, Bhima, the elephant that inadvertently received the injection, reacted aggressively and attacked Venkatesh, who died on his way to the hospital, police said.

Retired forest guard and sharp shooter Venkatesh joined the department on a temporary basis as a forest watcher in 1988. He resided in the jungle-infested vicinity of Honnavalli village and had a deep understanding of elephant movements, coupled with extensive experience in using firearms to deter them. His expertise was frequently utilized during operations involving the administration of tranquillisers for the capture of numerous elephants.

Venkatesh had successfully targeted and administered tranquilizers to approximately 60-70 wild elephants during his previous operations. He also contributed to anti-poaching efforts in Arunachal Pradesh where he actively participated in vaccinating elephants. Recognizing his dedicated service, the state government had honoured him with the prestigious Rajyotsava award in 2017.

In 2013, the government formalized Venkatesh’s employment under a welfare scheme. He retired from service in 2018. He continued to serve as a trainer for the operation team and was thus retained in the forest department through outsourcing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON