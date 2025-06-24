Nehru’s private papers in focus at PMs’ museum meet

The contentious issue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s private papers surfaced during the 47th annual general meeting of the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML) Society on Monday, people aware of developments said. The NMML was expanded to include memorials to all prime ministers and renamed PMML in 2023. (PMO)

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Teen Murti Bhavan and was attended by senior ministers, including defence minister Rajnath Singh and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In the meeting, Modi also said the institution now honours the legacy of all prime ministers and pushed for a nationwide modernisation of museums.

PMML member Rizwan Kadri had written to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on December 10 last year, seeking his help in the return of 51 cartons of Nehru’s correspondence with various personalities that were allegedly withdrawn from the museum in 2008 at the request of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Kadri had told HT in December that he had written to Sonia Gandhi in September, requesting the return of the papers or permission to scan them for research purposes, but did not receive a response. The incident also resonated in Parliament last year.

The issue again came up for discussion on Monday, said a senior official present at the meeting. This official said the matter was actively discussed, and suggestions were made that “more serious efforts” are required to retrieve the collection as “despite communication, no response from Gandhi has been received.”

The official noted one member highlighted the papers were returned “long before 2014,” indicating legal consultation would be needed to determine the appropriate course of action.

“Despite this complexity, the PMML executive council affirmed its commitment to retrieval, deciding the future action would be determined by the council itself, with further legal consultations planned,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

The Congress party did not respond to requests for a comment at the time of print.

During the meeting, PMML highlighted its broader efforts to acquire historically significant documents and revealed it secured 61 private paper collections, including those of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, General Cariappa, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, said the official quoted above.

The institution also reached out this year to families and offices of all prime ministers, seeking donations of important correspondence. While former PM Charan Singh’s family has responded, Gursharan Kaur, wife of former PM Manmohan Singh, has indicated she will “look into it”, according to the same official.

“The PM Museum now justly honours the legacy of all prime ministers, especially that of Nehru…something that was missing before 2014,” Modi said, according to the same official.

He also used the platform to advocate for a nationwide modernisation of museums. He said that institutions such as PMML allow citizens to experience the nation’s history directly and called for comprehensive upgrades in knowledge bases and technology, according to an official release.

Key proposals included creating a National Digital Map of all Indian museums, developing a standardised “blue book” guide for museums, and documenting legal battles from the Emergency period. “Several court cases were fought during the Emergency so the PM wants documentation of the same,” said the official.

Modi also talked about the need for continuous technological upgrades and fresh perspectives, suggesting forming committees with five young members (under 35) from each state to generate ideas on museum development and new museum creation. He also talked about the government’s initiative for a centralised digital platform for manuscripts across India. Before departing, the PM planted a Kapur tree in the Teen Murti lawns, symbolising “growth and heritage”, an official release said. The prime minister has also asked that top influencers be engaged to visit the museums and also invite officials of various embassies to Indian museums to increase the awareness about the rich heritage preserved in Indian Museums.

The meeting commenced with Chairman Nripendra Misra outlining PMML achievements like digitisation projects and new acquisitions, followed by culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat talking about the institution’s scholarly importance. Attendees included finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP leader Smriti Irani, and culture secretary Vivek Aggarwal, with director Ashwani Lohani conducting proceedings, an official release said.

This was the first AGM since new members were appointed to the PMML society in January. The AGM was initially scheduled to be held in April, however, it was rescheduled due to the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22.