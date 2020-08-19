NEP 2020: CM Adityanath forms task force for implementing education policy

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 16:51 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday formed a 17-member task force to formulate an action plan for effective implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) in the state.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma was named the chairman and basic education minister Satish Chand Dwivedi the vice chairman of the task force, tweeted the chief minister’s office.

Last month, the Union cabinet approved NEP- 2020, paving the way for reforms in schools and the higher education sector in the country.

A senior government official said the task force will prepare a road map on implementing NEP effectively in the state so that the state education system improves further and students become more employable.

The other task force members include UP State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof Girish Chandra Tripathi, additional chief secretary (ACS) (basic education) Renuka Kumar, ACS (technical education) S Radha Chauhan, ACS (higher education) Monika S Garg and ACS (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla.

Former secretary, government of India, Anil Swarup, former CBSE chairman Ashok Ganguly, APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) vice chancellor Vinay Kumar Pathak and former director (secondary education) Krishna Mohan Tripathi are also part of the task force.

The other members include three Lucknow University professors Arvind Mohan, Nishi Pandey and Abbas Nayar, Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan president Vachaspati Mishra and former director (secondary education) VP Khandelwal. Director general education (Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan) Vijay Kiran Anand is the member-secretary.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said, “The new education policy that was approved by the Modi government will be a game changer. After a gap of about 35 years, the country has come up with a revamped policy that will strengthen the education system. It will encourage students towards vocational education and children to learn the mother tongue.”

Expressing his happiness at being made a member of the task force, former CBSE chairman Ashok Ganguly said, “It will have a great impact on UP. We need a plan of action — a short-term plan of two years and a long-term plan of seven years. The pre-schooling pattern in UP is in a haphazard state and learning at the primary level is poor.”

He further said: “UP has immense potential to take a lead in implementation of NEP, thus changing the course of school education in the country.”

He also felt “massive teacher training” will be required.