Nepal Army not to join in BIMSTEC military exercise to be held in India

The Nepal Army has withdrawn from the first Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) military exercise to be held in India following a political row in the country over participation, a media report said on Saturday.

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Oli, asked the national defence force not to participate in the drill, according to a report in the Kathmandu Post. The decision was taken just a day before the Army squad was set to travel to Pune, where the drill will commence on Monday, it said.

The government’s decision came after strong criticism from different quarters, including influential leaders from ruling Nepal Communist Party.

BIMSTEC is a regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. Armies from all seven members states had agreed to send a squad for the exercise.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 23:33 IST