Nepal police arrest Indian national with cocaine at Kathmandu Airport
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 09:35 PM IST
Abdus Samad Jamal Mansuri, 49, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested from the arrival parking area of the Airport on Friday, the police said in a statement.
Nepal police have arrested an Indian national with cocaine from Tribhuvan International Airport here, an official statement said on Sunday.
Police recovered 3 kg and 400 grams of cocaine from Mansuri.
The Indian national had arrived in Kathmandu from Azerbaijan on board a Qatar Airways flight, police added.
Mansuri has been taken into custody, and a further investigation has been launched, it added.
