Nepal police arrest Indian national with cocaine at Kathmandu Airport

Nepal police have arrested an Indian national with cocaine from Tribhuvan International Airport here, an official statement said on Sunday. The Indian national had arrived in Kathmandu from Azerbaijan on board a Qatar Airways flight.

Abdus Samad Jamal Mansuri, 49, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested from the arrival parking area of the Airport on Friday, the police said in a statement.

Police recovered 3 kg and 400 grams of cocaine from Mansuri.

The Indian national had arrived in Kathmandu from Azerbaijan on board a Qatar Airways flight, police added.

Mansuri has been taken into custody, and a further investigation has been launched, it added.