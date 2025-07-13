Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
Nepal police arrest Indian national with cocaine at Kathmandu Airport

PTI
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 09:35 PM IST

Abdus Samad Jamal Mansuri, 49, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested from the arrival parking area of the Airport on Friday, the police said in a statement.

Nepal police have arrested an Indian national with cocaine from Tribhuvan International Airport here, an official statement said on Sunday.

The Indian national had arrived in Kathmandu from Azerbaijan on board a Qatar Airways flight.(iStock photo)
The Indian national had arrived in Kathmandu from Azerbaijan on board a Qatar Airways flight.(iStock photo)

Abdus Samad Jamal Mansuri, 49, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested from the arrival parking area of the Airport on Friday, the police said in a statement.

Police recovered 3 kg and 400 grams of cocaine from Mansuri.

The Indian national had arrived in Kathmandu from Azerbaijan on board a Qatar Airways flight, police added.

Mansuri has been taken into custody, and a further investigation has been launched, it added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
