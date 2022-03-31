Home / India News / Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit BJP headquarters
Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit BJP headquarters

This is probably the first time that a premier of another country is being hosted for a courtesy meeting at the party headquarters.
Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba who is arriving in India on Friday will also be visiting the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi to meet party president JP Nadda and others. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 08:48 PM IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Nepalese Prime Minister, Sher Bahadur Deuba who is arriving in India on Friday for a three-day visit will also be dropping in at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in the Capital to meet party president JP Nadda and other senior leaders.

According to Vijay Chauthaiwale, who heads the party’s overseas cell, Nadda had written a letter to Deuba, inviting him to visit the party headquarters.

“The Nepalese PM accepted the invitation and will be stopping by later in the day on Friday. He will be received by Nadda ji and will meet a few senior party leaders,” Chauthaiwale said.

This is probably the first time that a premier of another country is being hosted for a courtesy meeting at the party headquarters.

“This is just a courtesy visit. We invited him keeping in mind the traditional ties between India and Nepal and with the Nepalese Congress. We felt we should invite him and extend a hand of friendship,” Chauthaiwale said on the reason for inviting the premier to meet party leaders.

    Smriti Kak Ramachandran

    Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

