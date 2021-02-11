Netflix, Amazon Prime, other digital platforms adopt self-regulation tool kit
Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Thursday, along with 17 signatories including Netflix and Amazon Prime, adopted the self-regulation tool kit of content that focuses on grievance redressal and setting up of complaints committees.
The other prominent Online Curated Content Providers who are signatories to the toolkit include ZEE5, Viacom 18 (Voot), Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv, MX Player, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Alt Balaji, Arre, HoiChoi, Hungama, Shemaroo and Discovery Plus. The implementation tool kit is in furtherance to original code signed on September 4 last year which includes feedback from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on the issues of conflict of interest and prohibited content.
Officials from the Information & Broadcasting Ministry said that they will review the implementation tool kit and respond accordingly. The ministry is also working on its own parallel code that will overarchingly govern all over the top (OTT) platforms. Union minister Prakash Javadekar told Parliament last week that guidelines for OTT platforms have almost been finalised.
Regulation of OTT platforms became a sore point for the government after various complaints were filed against a few shows released on Netflix and Amazon Prime. The latest being the political TV show Tandav on Amazon Prime. Complainants said the show disrespected religious sentiments. The government also sought a response from the makers of the show. The cast and crew have since apologised.
The code states that the signatories set up an “Internal Committee within their Grievance Redressal System” to address complaints by users, government bodies or regulators. “Each Signatory has undertaken to constitute an Advisory Panel to decide on the complaints when the complainant is (a) dissatisfied with the decision of the CCD/Internal Committee and (b) requests an escalation in respect of the complaint filed with the CCD/Internal Committee,” the tool kit states.
The signatories may also have independent members on their advisory panel. “Advisory Panel shall comprise no less than three (3) members. It is suggested that the Advisory Panel shall consist of at least an equal number of Independent Members (vis-à-vis the Signatory’s internal members),” IAMAI has said. “The Signatories have agreed to adhere to all applicable laws of the land.”
IAMAI head of public policy Bhanupreet Saini said that the toolkit addresses key areas to standardise procedures for all signatories. “This offers clear and standard procedures on how to address grievances, including the setting up of a complaints committee. All the signatories have also agreed to abide by the law of the land and submit to regular compliance audits,” he said.
