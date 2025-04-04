'Never had enough money…': Woman poses as AIIMS doctor, steals jewellery, cash from hostel

In a theft case reported from New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a woman posed as a doctor to steal jewellery and money from the women doctors' hostel. The 43-year-old woman was arrested and later confessed to the thefts.(iStock photo)

According to an NDTV report, the woman, who was a medical lab assistant, was arrested for stealing valuables worth more than ₹10,000.

The accused reportedly stole gold chains, a gold ring, a pair of gold earrings, a gold bracelet, ₹4,500 in cash, and 522 Malaysian Ringgits.

The theft came to light on March 27 when a woman doctor at AIIMS filed a complaint with the police, reporting that valuable items had gone missing from her room.

Also Read | 6 arrested for house theft in Panchkula; cash, jewellery recovered

After the complaint, the Delhi Police lodged an FIR and began an investigation.

CCTV footage showed a doctor in disguise

In the course of the initial investigation, more than 100 CCTV cameras were checked, and a woman suspiciously moving in the hostel corridors was spotted. She was also in a doctor's coat.

In the footage, the accused also attempted to open multiple rooms after most of the doctors had left for work. She then left the premises on a scooter.

Also Read | Vishrambaug police arrest fake cop, recover stolen goods worth ₹30 lakh

The tracking of the woman's scooter’s registration number led them to an address in Ghaziabad’s Brij Vihar, where the accused was found.

The 43-year-old woman was arrested and later confessed to the thefts.

The accused loved jewellery

During the interrogation, the accused told the police that she always had a great passion for jewellery but never had enough money to buy them, which led to these thefts.

Also Read | IT dept attaches benami properties of Odisha man in ₹200-cr mineral theft case

The woman explained that she had worked as a lab assistant at a private hospital and had been frequenting AIIMS. During her visits, she noticed that many women doctors did not lock their rooms when they went to work.

The police also found that the woman had been involved in several similar thefts in the past.