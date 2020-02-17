‘Never seen such brutal killings’: Amit Shah slams Jharkhand govt over Burugulikera massacre

india

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:15 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed the state government for not taking any action after the beheading of the seven tribals in the state’s West Singhbhum district.

The seven tribals of Burugulikera village under Gudri block were allegedly massacred in front of their family members, including their parents, last month. Police recovered their beheaded bodies from a forest on January 22.

The massacre on January 19 allegedly took place because the tribals were opposing Pathalgadi, a separatist movement in villages of some of the tribal-dominated districts of the state.

“I have seen the photographs. I want to say to the tribal community that I had never seen such brutal killings in my entire life,” Shah said at the function organised for the merger of Babulal Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) into the BJP.

“People have been tortured and their heads chopped off in front of their family members. Even after this, no action has been taken. If the state’s law and order situation remains like this, the BJP will oppose it at every platform right from the road to Parliament,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentarians from the state handed over a letter to Union home minister Shah demanding a probe into the Burugulikera massacre by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Former chief minister Raghubar Das and BJP’s state unit president Laxman Gilua also appealed Shah to set up an NIA probe into the gruesome killings.

“The BJP had constituted a committee to visit Burugulikera village soon after the incident. The committee has also submitted a report to me,” the Union minister said.

Shah said the BJP can’t see the downfall of the state created by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and taken to the path of development by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Each and every BJP worker is working for the development of the state. As a responsible opposition, we will support the state’s incumbent government if it continues to carry out development work,” he said.

“But we will vehemently oppose the ruling dispensation for its work and policies which promote corruption, Left-Wing Extremism and terrorism,” he said.

Govt functioning via Twitter: Marandi

Soon after rejoining the BJP, Marandi lashed out at chief minister Hemant Soren-led grand alliance government for running it through Twitter for the last one and half months.

Marandi’s criticism came after Soren issued several orders to government officials on the social media platform.

“The government has been functioning through Twitter for the last one and half months. It will not survive long. It should work to end the poverty and unemployment but it is busy in withdrawing the welfare schemes of the previous government,” said Marandi.

“Peace and harmony have been destroyed in the state, which is witnessing a spurt in crime. Curfew had been imposed for 15 days in a small city (Lohardaga), which doesn’t even have a population of one lakh.”