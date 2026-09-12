Thiruvananthapuram, A new fleet of 108 ambulances will hit the roads across Keralam by the end of this month, Health Minister K Muraleedharan said on Saturday. New 108 ambulance fleet to hit Keralam roads by month-end: Health Minister

As many as 335 ambulances are being deployed across the state and are currently being fitted with essential life-saving equipment in Thiruvananthapuram.

The new fleet is expected to replace the ageing fleet of 108 ambulances.

Speaking to reporters, Muraleedharan said the ambulances would be released once the final clearance was received.

He said the state government had completed all procedures related to their registration.

"In any case, it will be rolled out on the roads this month itself. There is no doubt about that," he said.

The minister alleged that lapses on the part of the agency operating the ambulance service had caused delays in releasing the vehicles.

He also said some drivers' associations were protesting against the agency and that the matter had to be resolved between the two sides.

"One thing has been made clear: strict action will be taken by the government against anyone who blocks vehicles carrying patients. Protests should not be staged by stopping 108 ambulances. The government will put mechanisms in place to ensure they remain operational," he said.

Muraleedharan said the government had no role in resolving disputes between 108 ambulance drivers and the company operating the service.

The ambulance drivers' associations have announced a protest from September 17 against the operating agency over issues related to the disbursement of salary bonuses.

The minister said a recent incident was reported in which a driver was unavailable to operate a 108 ambulance, and an alternative arrangement had to be made.

"None of this means any organisation will be allowed to disrupt the operation of 108 ambulances, regardless of which party they belong to," he said.

The 108 ambulance service is operated under the supervision of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited .

The new fleet comprises 315 basic life support ambulances, 14 advanced life support units equipped with ventilators and six specialised neonatal ambulances for newborn care, officials said.

The ambulance service is available by dialling 108 across Keralam.

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