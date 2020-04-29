e-paper
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre

Apr 29, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Doctors conducting Covid-19 test at Gautam Nagar, Dadar, during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

The Union home ministry which held a comprehensive review meeting on the lockdown situation on Wednesday, said new guidelines to fight Covid-19 which will come into effect from May 4, would give considerable relaxations to many districts.

“It was noted that there have been tremendous gains and improvement in the situation because of the lockdown till now. To ensure that the gains of the lockdown are not squandered away, the lockdown guidelines must be observed strictly till 3rd May,” the ministry said in a statement.

“New guidelines to fight Covid-19 will come into effect from 4th May, which would give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this would be communicated in the days to come,” it said.

Earlier in the day, the ministry allowed migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded in different parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions.

In a big relief to the distressed people, the Union home ministry said that buses shall be used for transport of such groups of stranded people and these vehicles will be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms in seating.

But the order by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to all states and union territories did not specify whether a person or a family can travel in a private vehicle, and if allowed, under what conditions.

“Due to lockdown, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons are stranded at different places. They would be allowed to move,” he said in the order which has come into immediate effect.

Once evacuated, the evacuees would be kept under watch with periodic health check-ups, it said.

