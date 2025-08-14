New daily flights from Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun start Sept 1 | Details of Air India network additions

Air India announced on Thursday that, from September 1 onwards, new flights will connect Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun with various cities. Air India also announced that flyers will be able to book the flight tickets on the AI Express website at an introductory price starting ₹ 4,100. (HT photo)

The first phase of the new route addition will connect the three airports with Bengaluru. The flights will be operated by Air India's subsidiary, Air India Express.

“Cementing its position as the country’s fastest growing airline with a fleet of 116 aircraft, Air India Express is expanding its footprint with the addition of three new cities to its network — Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun. In the first phase, the airline will connect these cities with its Bengaluru hub from September 1, 2025,” the airline said in a statement.

Air India also announced that people will be able to book the flight tickets on the AI Express website at an introductory price starting ₹4,100. The tickets will also be available through other booking channels.

How many flights will Air India operate on the new routes from Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Dehradun?

Air India will operate two daily flights on the Ahmedabad to Bengaluru and the Chandigarh to Bengaluru routes, through Air India Express.

The airline will operate a single daily flight on the Dehradun-Bengaluru route.

All flights will operate both ways – Chandigarh-Bengaluru means a flight then from Bengaluru to Chandigarh, too, for instance — on a daily basis.

“With our fleet now exceeding 115 aircraft, we continue to build a robust network focusing on connectivity between metros and emerging cities, offering great value and comfort. Our guests can look forward to a warm, reliable flying experience featuring hot meals, comfortable seats, and thoughtfully curated fare options tailored to individual travel needs. These new destinations on our network are part of a broader strategy to open new opportunities in high-potential markets,” Aloke Singh, managing director, Air India Express, said as per a press release.