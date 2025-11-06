New duty time rules trigger cancellations, delays at key airports

The implementation of new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms from November 1 has delayed many flights,even resulted in the cancellation of some, despite airlines having enough time to plan for a change originally expected to kick in on June 1, 2024. The revised FDTL norms, issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in January, 2024 amid rising concerns over pilot fatigue , were initially scheduled for implementation on June 1, 2024. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

Government data accessed by HT shows that the average on-time performance (OTP) of airlines across the four metro airports, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, fell in the first three days of November, reflecting growing operational strain. According to the data, average OTP of five airlines, IndiGo, Air India, Akasa, Alliance Air and SpiceJet, from November 1 to 3 was, 68.4%, 64.5%, 58.3%, 53.9% and 43.6% respectively.

IndiGo and Air India spokespersons did not respond to queries on the cause of delays, but Akasa Air, admitted on Monday that the new FDTL norms had affected its operations. “We are making certain operational adjustments which has led to a temporary impact on a few of our flights. These adjustments are being made in compliance with implementing Phase 2 of the revised FDTL regulations issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). We do not anticipate any further disruptions.”

People familiar with the matter said the delays across airlines could continue for at least another week.

“Flights are being delayed and the additional factor impacting operations is poor roster planning, as the new duty time limitations for crew came into effect this month,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

The revised FDTL norms, issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in January, 2024 amid rising concerns over pilot fatigue , were initially scheduled for implementation on June 1, 2024. However, airlines sought a deferral citing manpower constraints and operational challenges. DGCA subsequently extended the deadline . While 15 clauses were implemented from July 1 this year, the remaining seven, including key provisions related to night duty and rest periods, were deferred until November 1 to give airlines more time to adjust.

A second official familiar with the matter said airlines didn’t plan because they expected another extension.

“ DGCA has been extending the FDTL implementation deadline for some time. With the continued closure of Pakistan’s airspace already impacting operations and profitability, airlines were hopeful for another extension. That didn’t materialise leaving them unprepared.”

An aviation industry expert who asked not to be named said “the new FDTL rules require detailed planning, and airlines began preparing for them rather late.”

He added that “airlines are required to prepare duty rosters at least 15 days in advance, which was not done properly by most major carriers.”

Mark Martin, CEO of Martin Consulting, said, “The revised FDTL rules were notified well in advance for feedback and compliance. It was clear that they would be in place by November, and airlines should have been prepared. These delays and cancellations appear to be nothing more than an immature pressure tactic by airlines to arm-twist the regulator -- making passengers bear the brunt.”

He added that the delays “cannot be in any way due to the change from summer to winter schedule. This happens every year. This is clearly an excuse.”