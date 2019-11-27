New era as Sena readies to lead unlikely Maha coalition

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 00:03 IST

Mumbai: A new chapter was heralded in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening as two opposite poles of state politics – the Shiv Sena and the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party – came together to form a new alliance and stake claim to power.

The three-party coalition will be sworn in on November 28 at a grand ceremony in Shivaji Park, capping more than a month of political uncertainty in Maharashtra and making 59-year-old Uddhav Thackeray the first from the family to become chief minister.

In his short speech, Thackeray thanked NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi for supporting his bid for chief ministership, the same personalities he would criticise in almost every public rally until even a month ago.

“I accept the responsibility given by all of you. I’m not alone but you all are CM with me. What has happened today is the actual democracy. Together we will wipe off the tears of farmers in the state,” Thackeray said.

Addressing the joint meeting of Sena, Congress and NCP MLAs, Pawar remembered Sena founder Bal Thackeray. “It would have been great had Balasaheb Thackeray been alive today. We shared great love. We criticised each other a lot, but we never let go off the personal warmth,” he said.

Explaining why the Sena chief was chosen as CM, Pawar said, “ This is a new era of politics. We wanted someone who will do justice to all the regions of Maharashtra and establish its premier position. When we sat down to discuss, we reached the conclusion that Uddhav was the right man for the job,” said Pawar.

Tuesday’s developments came roughly a day after an unprecedented show of strength that also saw leaders of the three parties sitting together in the front row with “We are 162” banners visible in the background. The alliance claims the support of 162 MLAs, well above the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member assembly.

“We don’t stake claim in the dark hours of night. We do it in front of everyone because we have a clean heart,” said state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat.

NCP Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil proposed the name of Thackeray to head the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi and take over as the chief minister of Maharashtra. Senior Congress legislator Balasaheb Thorat seconded the proposal.

Thackeray also took the opportunity to criticise former ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who resigned on Tuesday afternoon after it became clear that his administration didn’t have a majority.

After Thackeray was unanimously selected the alliance chief, a delegation under legislative party leaders, Balasaheb Thorat, Eknath Shinde and Jayant Patil, went to Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government.