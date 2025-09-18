New India not afraid of nuke threats: PM Modi

Indian soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees in the blink of an eye during Operation Sindoor and terrorists were left crying as a result, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he urged citizens to adopt “swadeshi” to make the country self-reliant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the PM MITRA Park and inauguration of various campaigns, in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.(@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)

On his 75th birthday, Modi laid the foundation stone for the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district and launched the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ and the 8th ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ campaigns, aimed at improving women’s health and promoting nutrition.

He also hailed his government’s record in promoting women’s health and financial well-being, and said that serving the poor was the highest purpose of his life.

“Our brave soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees in the blink of an eye,” the PM said. “Just yesterday, the country and the world saw a Pakistani terrorist weeping and recounting his plight,” he said.

He appeared to be referring to a viral video where Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri is heard explaining how the Indian armed forces entered their hideout and attacked them, especially the outfit’s founder Masood Azhar’s family.

“This is the New India, which does not fear any nuclear threats. It enters the enemy’s house and strikes,” Modi said. “Terrorists from Pakistan desecrated the vermilion of our sisters and daughters. We carried out Operation Sindoor and demolished the terror launch pads,” he added.

Remarking that the land of Dhar has always inspired valour, Modi said, “The bravery of Maharaja Bhoj teaches us to stand firm in defence of national pride.” Drawing inspiration from this legacy, the PM stated that today, the nation gives topmost priority to the security of Mother India. “Nothing surpasses the honour, pride, and glory of Maa Bharti,” he said.

Throughout the day, wishes and messages poured in from across the world, including the prime minister or presidents of seven countries, business titans, sportspersons, Bollywood stars and even global legends such as Lionel Messi. Modi spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen, a day after he spoke to US President Donald Trump.

“I am truly overwhelmed by the countless wishes, blessings and messages of affection that have poured in from across the nation and overseas. This affection strengthens and inspires me. I thank the people for the same,” he posted on X.

In his 47-minute address in Dhar, Modi recalled the 77th anniversary of Operation Polo, which brought the erstwhile princely Hyderabad state into the Indian Union in 1948. Modi credited former Union home minister, Vallabhbhai Patel, for the victory. “Today, September 17th, is another historic day. On this day, the country witnessed the iron will of [India’s first home minister] Sardar [Vallabhbhai] Patel. The Indian Army liberated Hyderabad and protected its rights. Decades passed, but this achievement was not celebrated. But our government immortalized this event. We started celebrating this day as Hyderabad Liberation Day…”

Making a strong pitch for swadeshi goods, Modi said the ongoing festive season is also a time to reaffirm the mantra of swadeshi, and urged citizens to ensure that whatever they buy or sell is made in India. He urged people to take advantage of the reduction in Goods and Services Tax rates from September 22 by purchasing indigenous products. “I will ask the state governments to take initiative in this regard,” he said.

“This is the season of festivals, and we must remember the mantra of Swadeshi and incorporate it into our lives,” he said, adding that buying made-in-India products carry “fragrance of the soil”. “Shops selling ‘made in India’ goods should have ‘Garv se kaho yeh swadeshi hai’ boards,” he said.

The PM said that buying Swadeshi goods would help build a developed India by 2047. “Whatever you sell should be made in India. Mahatma Gandhi made Swadeshi [self-reliance] the foundation of the freedom movement. We must make it essential for a developed India,” he said.

Modi appealed to people to choose Indian-made goods, be it small items, toys for children, Diwali idols, home decor, or larger purchases like mobiles, TVs, and refrigerators.

He stressed the importance of checking whether a product is made in India, as buying swadeshi kept money within the country, prevented capital outflow, and contributed directly to national development. This money helped build roads, village schools, and primary health centres, and supported schemes that reach the poor, he said.

Modi said that when essential goods were manufactured domestically, they generated employment for fellow citizens.

He also referred to the government’s focus on empowering women. “Today, I have come here to demand something from my mothers and sisters. All I ask is that you should attend these camps without any hesitation. Tests and medicines are free. The state treasury is not more important than your health,” he said.

He said that millions of women were setting up new industries by taking Mudra loans and the government was in the process of transforming 30 million rural women into Lakhpati Didis. “In such a short time, nearly 20 million women have become Lakhpati Didis,” he said.

Modi called the welfare of the poor and improvement of their lives his top priority. “Serving the poor never goes in vain. A little support from the poor can help them cross the ocean. The suffering of the poor is my own suffering,” he said, adding that 250 million people in India have been pulled out of poverty in the last 11 years. “Service to the poor is the highest purpose of my life.”

“Our government is working in mission mode for the nutrition of pregnant women and daughters. From today, we begin the 8th National Nutrition Month. In a developed Bharat, we must reduce maternal mortality and infant mortality. With this goal in mind, we launched the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana in 2017,” he said.

Modi asked the people to focus on the health of women. “When the mother is well, everything is fine. If the mother is ill, all systems collapse. Not a single woman should fall victim to a serious illness due to a lack of information or resources. Many diseases come silently and gradually become serious. It is important to detect these diseases in the early stages. Therefore, all these diseases will be screened as part of the campaign.”