'New low': Former PM Deve Gowda on Parliament logjam

Expressing anguish and disappointment over continues disruptions and logjams in Parliament, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said democracy can be saved only if everybody maintains dignity and decorum. Former PM HD Deve Gowda(HT_PRINT)

The 90-year-old Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) party chief and member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka expressed his displeasure about acts of shouting, name-calling and sloganeering which marred the proceedings during almost the whole of Parliament's monsoon session.

"I came to attend Parliament despite ill-health, but have been very disappointed by what is happening. From my long experience, I say this is a new low. Democracy can be saved only if everybody maintains dignity and decorum," Gowda said in a post on X, (formerly Twitter).

"Shouting, name-calling, sloganeering will only destroy what is left of our system," he added.

Parliament has been witnessing a logjam over a number of issues, including the violence in Manipur, since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 20.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day after its proceedings resumed post lunch on Thursday after Leader of Opposition M Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a discussion under Rule 167 on Manipur and urged the presence of PM Modi in the house.

Members of the ruling parties were on their feet protesting against Kharge's demand. On this, Kharge said, "What will happen if the prime minister comes to the House? Is he 'paramatma' (almighty)? He is not God." Sloganeering from ruling benches intensified after Kharge's remark on the PM.

Meanwhile, the Centre introduced in the Rajya Sabha a contentious bill that seeks to replace the Chief Justice of India with a cabinet minister in the panel for selection of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners, amid an uproar by the opposition.

The opposition leaders have been demanding a full-fledged discussion on the issue including a statement by the prime minister in Parliament. Both houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- have seen repeated adjournments amid massive ruckus by the opposition leaders.