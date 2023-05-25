New Parliament inauguration row LIVE updates: BJP v Oppn war of words continues; plea in SC seeking invite for President
New Parliament inauguration: The controversy over inauguration of the new Parliament by PM Modi continues with 20 Opposition parties set to boycott the event.
New Parliament building inauguration row: A political row over the decision to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi preside over the inauguration of the new Parliament building instead of President Droupadi Murmu has erupted with 20 Opposition parties having decided to boycott the event, scheduled for Sunday. The row has sparked a debate on the role of the President and the Prime Minister in the constitutional framework.
On Thursday, a lawyer also petitioned the Supreme Court, seeking an invite for President Droupadi Murmu to the preside over the cermony. The top court is expected to hear the petition on Friday.
20 parties including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and others issued a joint statment Wednesday, describing PM Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament as an “assault on democracy”. While some parties including the Biju Janata Dal have accepted the invite hailing the event “in the true spirit of democracy” and a “momentous occasion”.
What Rahul Gandhi said on Parliament inauguration by PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said President should inaugurate the new Parliament building, not the prime minister. In a tweet he wrote…read here.
20 opposition parties to boycott new Parliament inauguration
20 Opposition parties are set to boycott prime minister Narendra Modi's launch of the new Parliament building, scheduled for Sunday. What they said in the letter. Read here.
Petition in SC seeks invite for Prez to new Parliament event
A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking an invite for President Draupadi Murmu to the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday.
Assam CM Himanta attacks ‘eco-system’ over Sengol
Amid the BJP versus Opposition war of words on new Parliament building inaguration row, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday waded in, alleging that the Congress party displayed disregard for Hindu traditions by “relegating” the ceremonial sceptre ‘Sengol’. Read more.