New Parliament inauguration row LIVE updates: BJP v Oppn war of words continues; plea in SC seeking invite for President

New Parliament building inauguration row: A political row over the decision to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi preside over the inauguration of the new Parliament building instead of President Droupadi Murmu has erupted with 20 Opposition parties having decided to boycott the event, scheduled for Sunday. The row has sparked a debate on the role of the President and the Prime Minister in the constitutional framework.

On Thursday, a lawyer also petitioned the Supreme Court, seeking an invite for President Droupadi Murmu to the preside over the cermony. The top court is expected to hear the petition on Friday.

20 parties including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and others issued a joint statment Wednesday, describing PM Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament as an “assault on democracy”. While some parties including the Biju Janata Dal have accepted the invite hailing the event “in the true spirit of democracy” and a “momentous occasion”.