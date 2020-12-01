e-paper
New storm may hit south coast

Squally winds will reach speeds of up to 65 km per hour on the Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts on December 2 as the system nears India.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 02:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The cyclone comes on the heels of the severe cyclonic storm Nivar that made landfall in Karaikal, Puducherry on November 25.(REUTERS)
         

A low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression by Monday night and a cyclone by the next morning with winds gusting up to a speed of 80 km per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Once it intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named Burevi.

The cyclone comes on the heels of the severe cyclonic storm Nivar that made landfall in Karaikal, Puducherry on November 25. It was the third named cyclone to hit the Indian coast in 2020 -- the first was super cyclonic storm Amphan in May and severe cyclonic storm Nisarga in June.

The storm is located 680 km southeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka and 1,090 km to the east of Kanyakumari. The IMD has forecast that the cyclone will continue to move northwestwards and cross the Sri Lankan coast in the evening or night of December 2. It is likely to continue its Westwards movement to reach the Indian coast the next morning.

“Currently, we are focussing on the impact of the cyclone in Sri Lanka, we have not yet predicted where the cyclone will make landfall in India. However, the system will bring rain to some southern states and the seas will be rough. The fishermen have been advised to suspend fishing activities for now,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at National Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD.

Squally winds will reach speeds of up to 65 km per hour on the Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts on December 2 as the system nears India.

According to the forecast, the system will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep over the next two days. It is likely to bring extremely heavy rainfall to parts of south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on December 3 when it is likely to reach the Indian coast. A Red alert has also been issued for four southern districts in Kerala as chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to be extremely vigilant.

The sea conditions will be rough to very rough from Monday through December 4, with the government advising a complete suspension of fishing in the region. The fishermen have been advised to return to the shores by Monday.

