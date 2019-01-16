New Telangana assembly’s first session tomorrow, senior MIM legislator is pro-tem speaker

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan was on Wednesday sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the newly-constituted Telangana assembly, the first session of which will begin on Thursday.

Khan, who has been six-time MLA from Yakutpura assembly constituency, was administered oath as pro-tem Speaker by Governor E S L Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan at a brief ceremony which was attended by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, MIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and several TRS and MIM legislators, besides officials and MIM party workers.

Khan would, in turn, administer oath of office to the newly-elected MLAs in the assembly which would commence its operations at 11.05 am on Thursday. Lone Bharatiya Janata Party MLA T Raja Singh, representing Goshamahal constituency, however, refused to be administered oath by a pro-tem Speaker belonging to the MIM.

The Telangana chief minister will be the first person to take oath as the member of the assembly. Before that, KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, will pay tributes to Telangana martyrs at the Gun Park in front of the assembly building. All the TRS MLAs will also join him in paying tributes.

After all the MLAs take their oath, the pro-tem Speaker would initiate the process for election to the Speaker’s post. Suspense still continues over the probable candidates, as several MLAs expressed their reluctance to accept the post because of the jinx attached to it: whoever becomes the Speaker loses in the immediate next elections.

However, a TRS leader said the names of senior legislators like Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Padma Devender Reddy and Eatala Rajender were under consideration of the chief minister for the post.

The election of the Speaker will take place on Friday. The newly-elected speaker will conduct the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting after the house is adjourned. On January 19, the Governor will address a joint session of the state assembly and council.

The next day, the House will introduce motion of thanks to the Governor’s address and adopt the same.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 18:33 IST