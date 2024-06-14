New Union aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu writes ‘Om Sri Ram’ 21 times before taking charge

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and newly elected Lok Sabha MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, before officially taking charge of the civil aviation ministry on Thursday, carried out a ceremony performing traditional rituals and also wrote "Om Sri Ram" 21 times on a sheet of paper at specifically 1:11pm, which is considered auspicious, before starting his duties and taking over the office. Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu assumes charge as the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, in New Delhi. (ANI)

This gesture drew attention and admiration from colleagues and observers. Naidu then informed his mother, his wife and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu about his new role.

Speaking to reporters on his first day at the ministry, Naidu said, “Not just as a minister, I have been observing this (high airfares) as a passenger also for the last four years…It is a cause of concern.”

“My intention is to make sure that air travel becomes accessible to the common man. To make this a reality, the prices have to be affordable. My priority would be to bring down the prices (airfares),” ANI quotes Naidu saying.

He said, “I have to have review meetings on that (airfares)…call the airlines’ people and have to sit with my officials also…I will definitely make it an important priority point in my review meetings.”

Naidu has taken over the ministry from Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now in charge of the Telecom Ministry. The TDP played a key role in helping the BJP win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Recognised for his strategic thinking and innovative approach, Naidu is expected to bring fresh energy to the Civil Aviation Ministry. His leadership comes at a time when the ministry is dealing with airline crises, infrastructure development and technological advancements.

The TDP MP from Andhra's Srikakulam, 36-year-old Naidu is the youngest Minister in Modi Cabinet 3.0. He is the son of senior TDP leader and former Union Minister Yerran Naidu. Representing Srikakulam since 2014, Naidu defeated YSR Congress Party's Tilak Perada by 3.2 lakh votes in the elections held on May 13.

Naidu has now broken his father's record by becoming the youngest Cabinet Minister in the NDA coalition. His father, Yerran Naidu, held the previous record of becoming a Minister in 1996 at age 39.

TDP won 16 seats from Andhra Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls. Whereas, the party 135 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and its coalition partner, the Jana Sena Party led by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, won 21 seats.