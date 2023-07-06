Newly formed SIT appoints officer to probe Karnataka’s bitcoin scam

The newly formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, to probe an alleged Bitcoin scam that surfaced during the previous BJP regime, has appointed an Investigating Officer (IO), officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Detective officer and deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Srinivas has been appointed the IO, the officials said. (REUTERS)

Detective officer and deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Srinivas has been appointed the IO, the officials said.

According to officials, Srinivas is said to have received preliminary information about the case from the Cyber and Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials, and will take the investigation further.

On Tuesday, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Alok Mohan held a high-level meeting regarding the formation of the SIT to investigate the alleged scam.

The state government formed the SIT on June 30, following allegations that the investigation was not done properly and there were some irregularities.

The SIT will be headed by assistant director general of police (ADGP) Manish Kharbikar, and will include officers from various departments with expertise in investigating cyber and cryptocurrency-related crimes, home minister G Parameshwara said on Monday.

“We promised to the people of Karnataka that if we come to power, we will reinvestigate the so-called Bitcoin scam. Accordingly, we have taken a decision to hand it over to SIT we have constituted under the CID. We hope the committee will do justice,” Parameshwara said.

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda had earlier, in a letter to the DG&IGP, demanded further probe into the case, as it has national and international ramifications.

The Bitcoin scam had surfaced during the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime in 2021 and the Congress, which was then in Opposition, had accused the government of trying to cover up the scandal as it involves big names.

The prime suspect in the case, Srikrishna alias Sriki, who is currently absconding, is accused of hacking international cryptocurrency exchanges, online poker sites, and government portals to obtain illegal wealth.

On November 4, 2020, Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch police arrested Srikrishna under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for allegedly procuring drugs using bitcoins through the darknet and peddling it to high-profile clients. Investigations in the drug case led the CCB to file a second case against the hacker for allegedly hacking online poker sites and crypto exchanges to acquire wealth through illegal means. He was released on bail on April 17, 2021.

The Congress had promised that it will reinvestigate all irregularities and scams in public works, if it comes to power.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON