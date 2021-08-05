Home / India News / Newly inducted minister made to take oath again
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Newly inducted minister made to take oath again

Bengaluru Shankar B Patil Munenakopppa, the legislator from Navalgund on Wednesday was made to take his oath as minister for a second time as he mistakenly took oath of office twice, according to a statement by the Raj Bhavan
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 01:11 AM IST

Bengaluru Shankar B Patil Munenakopppa, the legislator from Navalgund on Wednesday was made to take his oath as minister for a second time as he mistakenly took oath of office twice, according to a statement by the Raj Bhavan. “It is observed that Shri Shankar B. Patil Munenakoppa while taking the Oath of Office and secrecy as minister has taken the oath of office twice and has not read the oath of secrecy,” according to a statement by the special secretary to the governor.

“Hence, Shri Shankar B. Patil Munenakoppa was recalled to Raj Bhavan and the Honble Governor of Karnataka administered the oath of office and secrecy once again in the evening,” the statement added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.