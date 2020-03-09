News update from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Why voluntary declaration is key in tackling coronavirus and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 17:05 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Why voluntary declaration is key in tackling coronavirus

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has reiterated that only those who are not healthy wear masks, as he listed the steps being take by the government to control the spread of coronavirus in the country. Read more.

Here’s why coronavirus testing takes 15 minutes in China and a day in India

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 100,000 people across the globe and has claimed over 3,000 lives globally. Read more

Air Force flying officer chased by men in Jodhpur, one held

A flying officer of the Indian Air Force was allegedly chased by a few men in a car in Jodhpur. The men made obscene gestures at the woman officer and also made lewd comments, the police said. Read more

Coronavirus suspect flees from Mangaluru hospital, cops launch manhunt

The Karnataka police have a launched a hunt for a man who escaped early Monday from a hospital in Managluru where he was admitted on suspicion of coronavirus, officials said. Read more

Turkish president Erdogan’s former ally to form political party

Ali Babacan, who presided over Turkey’s economy from 2009 to 2015, said he will announce his political party’s program on Wednesday in a move to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule. Read more

Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal earns Olympic quota, Sakshi Chaudhary misses out

Amit Panghal defeated Philippines’ Paalam Carlo in 52kg quarterfinal match to earn himself an Olympic quota. The World Championship silver medalist Amit, fighting in the right corner, defeated his opponent via a 4-1 split decision. Read more

E-comm firms struggle to curb price gouging, shortage of hand sanitizers amid coronavirus fears

Coronavirus affected people continue to rise across the globe. As the toll reaches 42 in India, hand sanitizers have gone missing from the shelves of major e-retailer platforms in the country. Read more

Rangoli Chandel reveals Kangana Ranaut and Aamir Khan’s friendship soured due to ‘political views’

Rangoli Chandel has revealed that her sister and actor Kangana Ranaut’s equation with her ‘role model’ and actor Aamir Khan has soured over their different political views. Read more

Holi Recipes 2020: Diabetic friendly Gujiya recipe for this Holi

During Holi, apart from the celebrations and parties that take place, one also ends up eating and drinking a lot. For the ones who have health issues, this could turn out to be a problem. Read more