News updates for HT: PM Modi launches initiatives for garbage free cities and all the latest news

Swachh Bharat, AMRUT 2.0: PM Modi launches plans for garbage free, water secure cities

The Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 envisions a plan to make all cities garbage-free by ensuring grey and black water management in all cities except those covered under AMRUT. Read more here.

‘Congress is in tune with idea of India, celebrates Constitution’: Mevani

The Congress has inducted former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar while Gujarat’s independent legislator Jignesh Mevani is expected to join the party ahead of the elections in his state due next year. Read more here.

Struggling to handle your emotions? Here are 4 expert-approved tips to your rescue

There are some people who constantly struggle with their emotions. They often feel guilty about their reactions and people around them may feel suffocated because of their "toxic behaviour". Read more here.

‘Goddess of off-side’: Twitter on fire after Smriti Mandhana shatters records with historic Test hundred vs Australia

Mandhana became the first Indian woman to hit a century in day-night Tests. Read more here.

Break Point review: Mahesh Bhupathi-Leander Paes' ZEE5 show is irresistibly compelling despite Tiwaris' bland direction

Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes' incredibly compelling story makes up for Ashwiny Iyer and Nitesh Tiwari's clunky direction. The show is available on ZEE5. Read more here.

How Amit Shah helped Congress’ Digvijaya Singh during 2017 Gujarat tour I Watch

