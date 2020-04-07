News updates from Hindustan Times: 160 members of Uddhav Thackeray’s security team quarantined and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 16:53 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19: 160 members of Uddhav Thackeray’s security team quarantined

About 160 members of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackery’s security team have been quarantined in Bandra East and their swab samples have been taken for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test, civic health officials said on Tuesday.

In PM Modi’s hydroxychloroquine export order, a Covid-19 message to the world

Even before President Donald Trump warned India of possible retaliation if the ban on export on hydroxychloroquine was not lifted on Monday, the Modi government had communicated to all countries including US about the change in the policy to facilitate supply of critical drugs through institutionalised channels.

Covid-19: Centre may extend lockdown after Apr 14 as states, experts make request

The Centre is mulling extending the 21-day lockdown, which will end on April 14, till the end of the month after many states and experts made a request for it, sources in the government said on Tuesday.

World Health Day 2020: Milind Soman asks fans to meditate everyday during lockdown

There is a lot of uncertainty all over the world with regards to the coronavirus outbreak and its aftermath. People’s health, the future of the economy and how long would it take to control this disease- these are questions all of us are wondering about continuously, especially since we are all cooped up within the confines of our homes.

‘Spectators are important, but...’: Harbhajan Singh on when and how IPL should be held

Seasoned India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes IPL should only go ahead when things are brought under control. The BCCI postponed the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and pushed back its start to April 15 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Airtel offered the best video experience, Jio leads in 4G availability: OpenSignal

OpenSignal on Tuesday released its latest report on mobile network experience in India. According to the mobile analytics company, Airtel fared better than the rivals in terms of video experience, voice app experience, download speed experience, and latency experience.

