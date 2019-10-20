News updates from Hindustan Times: 8 killed after landslide hits 3 vehicles in Uttarakhand and all the latest news at this hour

india

8 killed after landslide hits 3 vehicles in Uttarakhand

At least eight people were killed after three vehicles, including two motorcycles and a car, were hit by a landslide in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district while they were coming back from Kedarnath, officials said on Sunday. Read more

Slain Hindu outfit leader’s family meets Adityanath, demands statue, road named after him

The family of Kamlesh Tiwari and the Hindu Samaj Party on Sunday demanded the installation of a statue of the slain founder of the HSP in Lucknow’s Kurshedbagh where he was killed and naming of a road after him in the area ahead of their meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Read more

Countrywide strike on October 22 may affect operations: Oriental Bank

Oriental Bank of Commerce on Saturday said its operation may get affected due to the strike called by the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) on October 22. Read more

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to complete double hundred with a six

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma reached the milestone with a six at mid-on off Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi. Doing so, he became the first Indian batsman in Test history to score a double hundred with a six. Read more

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tie the knot in star-studded wedding ceremony

Months after Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s engagement in February, the pair tied the knot in Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday. Read more

The long and short of it: Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone rock ruffle with style

From tiered gowns, cutesy dresses, interesting sleeves and collars, ruffles have been seen on a plethora of celebrities at international film festivals, fashion weeks and celebrity spotting. Read more

‘Gandhi ji 2.0 is what we need’: Shah Rukh Khan at PM Modi’s event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met artistes from the Indian film industry in Delhi. The event was organised to encourage Bollywood to spread MK Gandhi’s message. Watch more

