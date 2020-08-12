News updates from Hindustan Times: A look at the Covid-19 situation across the world and all the latest news

Aug 12, 2020

Battling Covid-19: Countries with highest number of cases and deaths

About eight months into the Covid-19 pandemic and the world has witnessed the total number of coronavirus cases jump to over 20 million. According to Johns Hopkins University's Covid-19 tally, over 7.3 lakh people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 globally, whereas more than 13 million people have beaten the deadly virus across the globe.

Covid-19 vaccine update: All about Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ and its availability

Ever since Russia dropped the bombshell announcement of giving a regulatory approval for the "Sputnik V" vaccine for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the development has been met by scepticism. One of the biggest concerns is that the approval comes before the completion of human trials.

May God do whatever is best for him: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

The daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, who is critical and on ventilator support after a brain surgery in an Indian Army hospital in Delhi, shared a prayer on Twitter on Wednesday.

Thermal scanning, social distancing in Rajasthan Assembly session beginning Friday

The authorities at the Rajasthan Assembly, whose upcoming session starts from Friday (August 14), have made seating arrangements for 315 people in the 200-member House in a bid to comply with the social distancing norms amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, officials said.

Would have been really tight if World Cup wasn’t postponed: Mithali Raj

Indian women's cricket has been on a high in the last three years. They captured the imagination of the nation when they finished runners-up in the 2017 ODI World Cup in England, and again reached the final of the T20 version in Australia early this year.

CBSE students urge SC to take suo motu cognizance of board’s decision to conduct compartment exam

Over 800 students from across the country have approached the Supreme Court through a letter petition requesting it to take suo motu cognisance of the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct compartment exams during the Covid-19 outbreak.

TikTok has been collecting device identifiers for over a year in violation of Android policies

Amidst all the security concerns piling up against TikTok, a Wall Street Journal investigation has discovered that TikTok's Android app has been collecting users' MAC addresses for 18 months. This violates Android's rules.

Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: 5 classic styles that the millennial fashionista has brought back and how

Sara Ali Khan's personality, her humility and most importantly, her sartorial sense have been talking points since before her Bollywood debut in December 2018. The best part is that she has proven how she can rock nearly everything she's styled in and we love the ease with which she carries herself.

Sanitation workers win praise for reporting lost package despite heavy rain in Chennai

There are times when people go above and beyond to offer their help and service when the need arises. Such acts of kindness always strike a chord with people. A similar instance was highlighted in a post on Facebook and has since won people over.

Watch| ‘Ram Rajya was Mahatma Gandhi’s political vision’: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi