News updates from Hindustan Times: Amphan likely to maintain intensity of cyclonic storm till May 21 morning and all the latest news

india

Updated: May 20, 2020 13:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After landfall, super cyclone Amphan likely to maintain intensity of cyclonic storm till tomorrow morning: IMD

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday, in its national bulletin on cyclone, stated that after super cyclone Amphan makes landfall over the Bengal coast today evening, it is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards across Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh before gradually weakening. Read more

Unauthorised trucks come to rescue of migrants again

Days after the state government ordered to seal the Lucknow borders to prevent migrant labourers from travelling to their home on foot or unauthorised vehicles, a large number of labourers were seen within city limits stuffed in trucks and other vehicles and moving towards east UP districts and Bihar. Read more

Major round of transfers of IAS officers in Maharashtra’s Thane, Ulhasnagar and Panvel due to Covid-19 situation

In another major round of transfers of IAS officers, the Urban Development Department of Maharashtra has transferred the commissioners of two municipal corporations of Ulhasnagar and Panvel city while two additional commissioners of Thane Municipal Corporations have been transferred as well. Read more

Two new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh take total count to 202

Two fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surfaced in Bapu Dham colony, a containment zone in Sector 26, taking the count of cases in Chandigarh to 202 on Wednesday morning. Read more

Global emissions cut during lockdown may not last long, warn scientists

The momentous decline in global greenhouse gas emissions, fuelled by the wave of shutdowns and shuttered economies caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is unlikely to last long, said a group of scientists, who fear that the drivers of global warming could quickly bounce back as social distancing ends and economies rebound. Read more

Getting out to Ambrose caught behind was an umpiring error: Sachin Tendulkar recalls 1997 ODI against West Indies

Sachin Tendulkar has been at his vocal best during this lockdown. The ‘Master Blaster’ who is often touted as someone who doesn’t like to open up on cricketing matters and dressing rooms secrets has been batting on the front foot in the last couple of months.Read more

CBSE students to take pending board exams in their own schools, no external centres; results by July- end

Students will appear for pending class 10 and 12 board exams at the schools where they are enrolled instead of an external test centre, according to the HRD Ministry. Read more

‘They have brought their bodies and plugged them in; they will go to die there - where there is life’: Gulzar

The masterful wordsmith that he is, acclaimed poet, lyricist, screenwriter and director Gulzar pens a heartfelt expression of the migrant worker’s unimaginable struggles, plight yet unbroken spirit. Read more

Need a haircut? Try the jugaad technique by this desi uncle, netizens are loving it

The art of cutting hair is not something everyone can ace in a snap of the fingers. However, now, many are trying it while they’re staying indoors. Read more

Paatal Lok ending explained: Who is Masterji, why does Hathoda Tyagi kill himself

The ending of Amazon Prime’s Paatal Lok was just as complex and dense as the show itself. And even though the lead character Hathi Ram Chaudhary sits down to connect all the dots in one scene, it’s always good to have a recap. Spoilers ahead. Read more