News updates from Hindustan Times: and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:15 IST

Kerala nun Mariam Thresia to be declared a saint by Pope Francis today

Sister Mariam Thresia will on Sunday become the fourth person from Kerala to be declared a saint by the head of Catholic Church Pope Francis in the Vatican City. Read more

What PM Modi was holding in his hands while plogging on Mamallapuram beach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was carrying an acupressure roller while plogging on the Mamallapuram beach in Tamil Nadu. Read more

Haryana girls who went on strike for school, left with empty promises

In this election season, a small village in Haryana’s Rewari district is reminding the government of one of its key promises: that of educating women. Girl students of classes 9 and 10 at a government-run secondary coeducational school in Gothra Tappa Dahina village hogged the media limelight in the summer of 2017, demanding that their institute be upgraded to Class 12. Read more

Opinion| Trump will survive, but the worst is yet to come

There have been impeachment trials in the US before, but never in an environment as polarised as this one. Following the Mueller investigations, it looked like the current era of political tribalism would prevent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from bringing forward articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump. Read more

PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case

A woman from Gujarat, who said she is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece, became the latest victim of snatchers in the national capital on Saturday morning, within an hour of arriving in Delhi. Read more

IRCTC to make stock market debut on Monday

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which recently concluded its Rs 645-crore initial public offering, will make its stock market debut on Monday. The shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Read more

The Sky Is Pink box office collection day 2: Priyanka Chopra’s film collects Rs 6.50 cr, War inches towards Rs 250 cr

The Sky Is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, showed growth during on its second day of release, after recording a poor opening on Friday. The film has collected around Rs 6.50 crore in two days. Read more

Wriddhiman Saha catch video - 2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why he is the best wicket-keeper

Wriddhiman Saha might not have got an opportunity to bat yet in the ongoing India vs South Africa second Test match in Pune but that hasn’t stopped him from leaving a mark on this game. Saha has been simply outstanding behind the stumps. Read more

