8 rescued after fire in residential building in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 09:19 IST

Eight people were rescued on Sunday after a fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai’s Charni Road, news agency ANI reported.

The search operation initiated by the fire brigade personnel at Aaditya Arcade building near Dreamland Cinema is still underway, according to the news agency.

Mumbai: Rescue operation is underway at Aaditya Arcade building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road where a level-3 broke out this morning. Fire brigade personnel have moved inside the building for the operation. pic.twitter.com/P1zxbdKkE6 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019

ANI said it is a level-3 fire which broke out in the morning.

A fire had broken out at the A to Z Industrial Estate on Ganpati Rao Kadam Road in Lower Parel on October 7.

