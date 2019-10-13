e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

8 rescued after fire in residential building in Mumbai

Fire at residential building in Mumbai’s Charni road; fire tenders at spot

mumbai Updated: Oct 13, 2019 09:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
ANI said it is a level-3 fire which broke out in the morning.
ANI said it is a level-3 fire which broke out in the morning.(HT PHOTO/ Satyabrata Tripathy)
         

Eight people were rescued on Sunday after a fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai’s Charni Road, news agency ANI reported.

The search operation initiated by the fire brigade personnel at Aaditya Arcade building near Dreamland Cinema is still underway, according to the news agency.

 

ANI said it is a level-3 fire which broke out in the morning.

A fire had broken out at the A to Z Industrial Estate on Ganpati Rao Kadam Road in Lower Parel on October 7.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 07:29 IST

tags
top news
Government readies next round of measures to boost economy
Government readies next round of measures to boost economy
How one seat has emerged as a sticking point in BJP-Sena ties
How one seat has emerged as a sticking point in BJP-Sena ties
11 dead as Typhoon Hagibis batters Japan with ‘unprecedented’ rain
11 dead as Typhoon Hagibis batters Japan with ‘unprecedented’ rain
Odd-even in Gurugram on ‘severe plus’, ‘emergency’ air quality days: Officials
Odd-even in Gurugram on ‘severe plus’, ‘emergency’ air quality days: Officials
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Private CNG vehicles not exempted in Odd-Even plan for Nov: Kejriwal
Private CNG vehicles not exempted in Odd-Even plan for Nov: Kejriwal
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News