News updates from Hindustan Times: Around 44% of funds from PM-Kisan scheme failed to reach beneficiaries
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
PM-Kisan scheme: Around 44% of funds failed to reach beneficiaries during lockdown
Nearly 44% of the funds transferred under the PM-Kisan scheme during Covid-19 lockdown may have failed to reach the accounts of the beneficiaries, according to information obtained from the agriculture department under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Read more
Sara Ali Khan in ₹53k bikini is all about vintage fashion in Maldives
After Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff made us crave for a vacation with their holiday pictures from the Maldives, it is now Sara Ali Khan who is all set to share serene views from the land of white sand and clear water. The Simmba actor is the latest diva to visit the celebrity-favourite vacation spot. Read more
'Ravi Shastri and India's youngsters achieved the impossible': Akhtar explains reasons behind India's historic win
Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar praised India's historic series win in Australia and credited the system and the investment India made in the past 20 years for the result. Akhtar lauded Rahul Dravid for grooming the youngsters who won the series for India and also said that coach Ravi Shastri's decision to allow the youngsters to express themselves proved to be the correct one. Read more
Kangana Ranaut says liberals got 'chacha' Jack Dorsey to restrict her Twitter account: 'Will make your lives miserable'
Actor Kangana Ranaut claims that her Twitter account was restricted after she made controversial remarks about Tandav creators. Kangana had said in a now-deleted tweet that it was 'time to take their heads off', for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the series. Read more
‘I fought for America…’: Donald Trump releases farewell video address
On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, outgoing US President Donald Trump released a farewell video address. Trump said he will pray for the success of the next administration ‘in keeping America safe and prosperous’. Watch the full video for more.
Health worker dies after Covid vaccine jab, official says death not due to it
Central agencies threatening our officials, says Kerala CM, Customs deny charge
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan put Customs in his line of fire over the investigation into the gold smuggling case.
V K Sasikala taken to Bengaluru hospital after she complains of fever
‘Goli maaro’ slogan for 2nd day in Bengal, this time at BJP rally
Govt offers to amend farm laws; Farmer leaders insist on repeal
Kerala, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh add more bird flu deaths amid second wave
- In January first week at least 80,000 ducks and 10,000 chickens were culled in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts and the Centre had rushed a high-level team to Kerala. The state government had announced ₹100 per bird to compensate poultry farmers.
Gupkar Alliance puts up brave face after Sajjad Lone’s exit
- CPI (M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami who is one of the senior most leaders of the Gupkar Alliance said Sajjad Lone could have raised the issues internally instead of exiting.
'Obviously': Minister on whether beneficiaries were aware of Covaxin fine print
Those excluded from Assam NRC can vote if their names are on electoral rolls: EC
India a ‘bipartisan success story’: Biden’s pick for secretary of state
Goan guitarist rebuilds collection of rare guitars he lost in fire two years ago
- Sebastian Almeida's collection now stands at 82 guitars, 20 more than what he last had when he lost it all in the fire.
CBI arrests its DSP, inspector in bribery scam within agency
'Solid partners off field': Modi's tweet to Australian PM after historic win
News updates from HT: Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge ahead of Bengal elections
TRP scam: Mumbai court rejects bail plea of ex-BARC CEO
