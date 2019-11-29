News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: Fadnavis summoned for not disclosing criminal cases in poll affidavit and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 12:51 IST

Fadnavis summoned for not disclosing criminal cases in poll affidavit

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been summoned by a Nagpur court for allegedly hiding information about two criminal cases against him in his election affidavit filed before 2014 Maharashtra assembly polls.

I respect Mahatma Gandhi, my statement in Parliament was distorted, says Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Friday tendered an apology in Lok Sabha for her comments calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse “a patriot”. Replying on her remarks, Thakur said she respects “Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution to the nation.”

In call for central support, Shiv Sena’s ‘not slave to Gods of Delhi’ barb

A day after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra, the Sena moderated its shrill pitch against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the national coalition that it leads in Delhi to seek the Centre’s continued support to Maharashtra.

1 litre milk diluted with ‘bucket of water’, served to 81 students in UP school

A bucket of water was allegedly mixed with just a litre of milk and served to children at a government primary school in Chopan area, of Sonbhadra district, on Wednesday under the mid-day meal scheme, according to a ward member of Kota gram panchayat in Chopan area.

World-renowned US rock climber Brad Gobright falls to death in Mexico

A world-renowned rock climber, US national Brad Gobright, fell to his death while climbing a sheer rock face in northern Mexico, authorities said Thursday.

Arjun Kapoor says Ranveer Singh sends him long voice messages: ‘I tell Deepika Padukone that I am her souten’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has said he did not approach friend and Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh for advice for working on a period film as Ranveer would have a point of view that matched with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s style of filmmaking, not that of Ashutosh Gowariker.

IPL teams miss a trick by not using more Indian coaches: Rahul Dravid

If the advice of former India captain Rahul Dravid holds any significance to the teams like Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab they could hope a turnaround in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League as the veteran star knows the ‘success mantra’ for them.

Heading out on a vacation? Here are tips to choose your jewellery for those Insta-worthy looks

How can you ensure that your pictures remain glamourous on social media even when you’re vacationing? Experimenting with different types of jewellery shouldn’t stop just because you’re on a holiday, infact it’s always great to be well-turned-out while jet-setting because you never know when you might find the perfect landscape to click yourself with!

