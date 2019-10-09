News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Modi- Xi informal meeting on Oct 11-12 in Chennai and all the latest news at this hour

india

‘Opportunity to discuss overarching issues’: India on PM Modi-Xi meet

Chinese president Xi Jinping will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai on Friday for the second informal summit between the two leaders after Wuhan last year. An external affairs ministry statement said that the “forthcoming Chennai Informal Summit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance.” Read full story here

Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops

Jolly Joseph, who was arrested from Kerala’s Kozhikode on Saturday in connection with six deaths in her family between 2002 and 2016, was planning more murders, according to the special investigation team (SIT) probing the sensational cyanide killings in the nondescript village of Koodathayi. Read full story here

Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’

A day after accusing then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of ‘walking away’ after the Lok Sabha election defeat, senior leader Salman Khurshid said on Wednesday that despite ‘pain and concern’ he will not leave the party. Once again targeting those who ‘walked away, Khurshid said he was not like them. Read full story here

Shiv Sena is now a willing lamb to the slaughter | Opinion

With less than two weeks to go for the elections to the Maharashtra Assembly, the Congress is in a stupor, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is still in battle mode. But the Shiv Sena has already gone out of the fight almost completely,writes political analyst Sujata Anandan. Read fully story here

Odds favour Greta Thunberg for Peace Prize, but experts sceptical

Bookmakers seem confident that Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is a shoo-in for the Nobel Peace Prize to be announced this week, but some experts are more cautious. But is her impassioned wake-up call enough to earn her the Nobel Peace Prize? Read full story here

Virat Kohli proposes significant change to World Test Championship points system

India are sitting pretty on top of World Test Championship points system with 160 points and have further chances to bolster their position. However, on the eve of the second Test match in Pune, captain Virat Kohli weighed in on the points system and suggested a major tweak to how the different teams are allotted points. Read full story here

Spider Man actor Tom Holland has shaved his hair and Twitter is heartbroken

Marvel star Tom Holland has also gone ahead and shaved off his beautiful hair. A new video shared by the actor shows him with his head shaved. While Tom may have taken the bold step for an upcoming movie with The Russo Brothers titled Cherry, nothing could console his wailing fans. What was the fan’s reaction? Read full story here

