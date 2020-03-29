News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: On Mann ki Baat, PM Modi talks to cured Covid-19 patients and all the latest news

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 12:55 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Mann ki Baat, PM Modi talks to cured Covid-19 patients

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked to several people who had contracted Covid-19 and were later cured over the phone during his Mann ki Baat. Modi said he spoke to several such people in the last few days to lift their morale and in the process, he learnt a lot about the respiratory disease, which has affected nearly 1,000 and killed at least 25 in the country. Read more

Assam breweries to supply 5 lakh litres free sanitizers to fight Covid-19

Breweries in Assam which had closed operations due to the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, have now resumed work to supply 5 lakh litres of hand sanitizer free to the state government to fight the virus, the state’s excise minister said Sunday. Read more

Delhi: Doctor among eight new Covid-19 cases on Saturday

A 48-year-old doctor from West Delhi’s Hari Nagar was among the eight people who tested positive for Covid-19 from Delhi on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 49 in the city. Read more

US Covid-19 toll crosses 2,000; essential travel only in NY, New Jersey and Connecticut

The Trump administration issued a travel advisory urging people of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, states hit the hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days as death toll from the coronavirus crossed 2,000, doubling in just two days. Read more

How Mohammad Azharuddin’s big Sachin Tendulkar decision changed Indian cricket forever

If there is a debate about the greatest decisions by captains that proved to be masterstrokes then Mohammad Azharuddin’s decisive thinking in 1994 is sure to be in the top 5. Read more

Mahabharat: Nitish Bharadwaj refused to play Krishna, dodged BR Chopra to avoid screen test

Mahabharat is back on television screens and so is Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna, almost three decades after he shot for the show. However, the actor has revealed he wasn’t confident of playing such an important character and dodged director BR Chopra for weeks to avoid giving the screen test. Read more

Word of the Week: Unleashing unbridled chaos across the world

The word pandemic (adj. and noun), relating to a disease affecting a whole people or region, usually the whole world; any contagion that spreads throughout an entire population, country, or the globe, crossing international boundaries. Read more

Apple iPhone 12 could come with LiDAR sensors

Apple, for past couple of years, has been focussing tremendously on boosting its Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) capabilities. Earlier this month, the company launched a new iPad Pro with LiDAR ( short form for Light Detection and Ranging) sensors. Read more

‘Cat whisperers’ have lots of opinions about what may have startled this cat. What do you think?

This, just over-ten-second, video was shared on Reddit on March 28. Posted rightfully under the subreddit ‘startled cats’, it shows three kitties peacefully sitting. However, just a few seconds into the recording, one of the cats gets unexpectedly spooked. Read more