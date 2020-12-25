News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Filming at centrally protected monuments free until August 15, and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 12:54 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

75 years of Independence: Filming at centrally protected monuments free until August 15

The Centre has waived the fees for shootings linked to the country’s heritage and freedom struggle at centrally-protected monuments under Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) beginning with late former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee’s birth anniversary on Friday. Read more

Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul

Afghanistan has busted a 10-member Chinese module operating a terror cell in the capital city of Kabul, according to diplomats and security officials in the West Asian country. The crackdown has come as a huge embarrassment for Beijing, which has been trying to persuade the Ashraf Ghani government to hush up the case, people familiar with the matter in Kabul and New Delhi said. Read more

Instant loan app scam: Don’t fall prey to unauthorised mobile apps, cautions RBI

The Reserve Bank of India has cautioned against loans being offered by unauthorised digital platforms, mobile applications promising a quick and hassle-free process. The note of caution comes amid a major instant loan app scam being surfaced in the country with its multi-city network. Read more

GoDaddy’s ‘holiday bonus’ phishing test on employees gets backfired

If your company says that you will get a holiday bonus this year, it will be one of the best things to hear in 2020. A popular service provider firm, GoDaddy did the same recently, except that it was a deaf phishing test and got backfired on social media. Read more

Priyanka Chopra spreads Christmas spirit and braves London cold in Rs 70k jacket with Nick Jonas

There is something about the cold and the Christmas that just goes together. The two make for a great pair just like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple is spending Christmas together in London and even the extreme cold can not damper their spirits. How do we know this? Take one look at the Baywatch actor’s Instagram and you will know too. Read more

Coolie No 1 movie review: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s film is limp spoof of the original

David Dhawan at his peak is a hard act to follow. The master of madcap cinema, whose favourite playing field remained farce and the ridiculous, Dhawan had the uncanny ability to make every scene a rib tickler. Read more

India announce playing XI for Boxing Day Test, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj to make debuts

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj will make their Test debuts as India announced their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, which begins from Saturday. India made four changes - two of them forced - to their playing XI which lost in Adelaide. Gill replaced an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw and will open the batting with Mayank Agarwal. Read more

Cop resuscitates monkey knocked out by electric shock in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh

In today’s edition of stories showcasing empathy, kindness, and humanity, here’s a tale of how a cop saved the life of a monkey. The cop turned life-saving hero after spending 30 minutes resuscitating the monkey that suffered an electric shock in Firozabad. Watch here

‘A new stability & certainty’: Johnson after EU, UK seal post-Brexit trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the trade deal between the EU & the UK will bring new stability & certainty in their ties. ‘We will be your friend, your ally, your supporter, and indeed never let it be forgotten, your number one market, because although we have left the EU, this country will remain culturally, emotionally, historically, strategically, geologically, attached to Europe,’ Johnson said. Watch