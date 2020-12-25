e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Cop resuscitates monkey knocked out by electric shock in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh

Cop resuscitates monkey knocked out by electric shock in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh

The incident was shared on the official Twitter account of Firozabad Police.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 11:40 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cop trying to revive the monkey.
The image shows the cop trying to revive the monkey. (Twitter/@firozabadpolice)
         

In today’s edition of stories showcasing empathy, kindness, and humanity, here’s a tale of how a cop saved the life of a monkey. The cop turned life-saving hero after spending 30 minutes resuscitating the monkey that suffered an electric shock in Firozabad.

The story of the policeman was shared on the official Twitter account of Firozabad Police. The caption when loosely translated from Hindi explains that the animal was zapped unconscious after coming in contact with high voltage cables. The cop then went on to administer first aid to save the animal’s life.

The post is complete with two images. While one picture shows the cop trying to resuscitate the monkey, other shows him holding the animal up after saving its life.

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 2,700 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Netizens couldn’t stop appreciating the policeman’s gesture.

“Humanity first,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thanks a lot sir for helping this innocent soul,” expressed another. “Appreciable work done by UP Police,” shared a third.

What do you think of the incident?

Also Read | Baby elephant hit by motorcycle survives after receiving CPR in Thailand

