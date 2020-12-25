Cop resuscitates monkey knocked out by electric shock in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh

it-s-viral

Dec 25, 2020

In today’s edition of stories showcasing empathy, kindness, and humanity, here’s a tale of how a cop saved the life of a monkey. The cop turned life-saving hero after spending 30 minutes resuscitating the monkey that suffered an electric shock in Firozabad.

The story of the policeman was shared on the official Twitter account of Firozabad Police. The caption when loosely translated from Hindi explains that the animal was zapped unconscious after coming in contact with high voltage cables. The cop then went on to administer first aid to save the animal’s life.

The post is complete with two images. While one picture shows the cop trying to resuscitate the monkey, other shows him holding the animal up after saving its life.

। उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस का संवेदनशील एवं मानवीय चेहरा।

फिरोजाबादः-थाना उत्तर के कैला देवी पुलिस चौकी इंचार्ज उ0नि0 प्रमोद कुमार द्वारा 11000 KV बिजली की लाइन के करंट लगने से गिरे एक बंदर की जान बचाने हेतु फस्ट एड दिया गया। करीब 30 मिनट के प्रयास के फलस्वरुप बंदर स्वस्थ हो गया है। pic.twitter.com/VLpV5tAf8F — Firozabad Police (@firozabadpolice) December 22, 2020

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 2,700 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Netizens couldn’t stop appreciating the policeman’s gesture.

“Humanity first,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thanks a lot sir for helping this innocent soul,” expressed another. “Appreciable work done by UP Police,” shared a third.

What do you think of the incident?

