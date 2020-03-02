News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: 24 arrested over rumour-mongering in Delhi and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 16:59 IST

24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, say Delhi Police

Delhi Police said on Monday they have arrested 24 people in connection with the rumour-mongering, which lead to panic in some parts of the Capital on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging

Delhi judge Dharmendra Rana on Monday reserved his verdict on Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta’s request to stop his hanging because he had petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind to commute his death sentence.

Delhi govt announces Rs 1 crore compensation for IB official Ankit Sharma’s family

The Delhi government on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) official killed in Delhi violence.

Harassed over property dispute, couple kill child; commit suicide in Mumbai suburb

A couple and their daughter were found dead at their residence in Daighar in the early hours of Monday morning, the police said.

Maoists build new safe haven in Amarkantak forests across Chhattisgarh, MP

Maoists are developing a new ‘base area’ in the dense Amarkantak forests to operate in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MMC), just like south Abujhmaar forest, a ‘base area’ for the CPI (Maoist) in Bastar region, say Chhattisgarh police officials.

NASA images show fall in China’s pollution due to coronavirus shutdown

NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is “partly related” to the economic slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the space agency said.

India vs New Zealand: ‘Never used to speak of these things before’ - Virat Kohli wants more clarity from players

For Virat Kohli, the biggest talking point after the series loss was the fact that his players spent a lot of time focusing on things like conditions on offer and he believes that this had an impact on the mindset of the side in the Test match.

Sooryavanshi Trailer launch: Katrina Kaif stuns in an orange bodycon dress

Actor Katrina Kaif was spotted today in a gorgeous tiger orange textured bodycon dress at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch where she was accompanied by her co-star Akshay Kumar along with Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn,Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar.

Airlines get a go-ahead from government to provide WiFi on flights

Airlines have finally been given a go-ahead to provide in-flight WiFi services to passengers following an official notification from the central government.

Ajay Devgn gives hilarious reply when asked if he had a fight with Saif Ali Khan over Tanhaji comments. Watch video

Saif Ali Khan, who played the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod in Om Raut’s historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, stirred up a storm when he said that the film altered history to appeal to the masses.

