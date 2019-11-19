e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm:Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’ and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’

Weighing in on the recently divorced BJP and the Shiv Sena over the goverment formation in Maharashtra, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cautioned that “selfishness” is a bad thing. Read more

Mamata Banerjee’s attack on ‘Hyderabad party’ and Owaisi’s sharp retort

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s swipe on Monday at ‘a party from Hyderabad’ drew a quick retort from Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM who hit back with ‘fear & frustration’ remarks. Read more

12-year-old girl on way to Sabarimala stopped after Aadhaar card check

A 12-year-old girl was stopped by Kerala police while she was trekking to Sabarimala temple along with her family, news agency PTI reported. Read more

Taliban release two Western hostages in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban released two Western hostages in southern Afghanistan Tuesday, handing them over to US forces more than three years after they were abducted in Kabul, insurgent sources and police told AFP. Read more

Tanhaji trailer: Ajay Devgn plays fierce Maratha warrior, Saif Ali Khan is his arch nemesis. Watch video

Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior trailer is as powerful and impactful as was expected from the actor. Ajay plays Maratha general Tanaji Malusare in the 100th film of his career and his first biographical drama. Read more

Watching porn could be linked to erectile dysfunction, here’s why

If you are not enjoying a good bedroom life, blame pornography. According to a sexual health expert in UK, single or divorced men are more likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction (impotence) because they have become too used to porn or having ‘unsatisfactory’ sex lives. Read more

Pakistan has found a ‘tagda’ bowler: Shoaib Akhtar lauds teenage bowler, compares temperament to Virat Kohli

16-year-old Naseem Shah is already hogging all the headlines in Australia and could well make his debut in the first Test at Brisbane. Read more

India News