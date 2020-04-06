News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Assam may start permit system for entry after Covid-19 lockdown ends, says minister and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assam may start permit system for entry after Covid-19 lockdown ends, says minister

After a spurt in coronavirus cases in Assam, the state’s finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that the government might start a permit system for those who have to enter the state after the lockdown. Read more

‘Felt like Diwali’: BJP leader fires gunshots to mark PM’s 9 pm call

On Sunday at 9 pm, when the nation switched off lights and lit up candles and diyas as urged by the Prime Minister, BJP’s Mahila Morcha president in Balramlpur fired gunshots in the air. Read more

Covid-19: Assam cracks down against fake news; 12 cases lodged, 7 arrested

Assam government has started taking stringent action against persons spreading misinformation on Covid-19 on social media and also news organisations airing or publishing unverified news about the disease. Read more

China testing Wuhan residents to find out actual rate of Covid-19 infection, antibodies

China is carrying out a large-scale “seroprevalence” survey to check for Covid-19 antibodies in the population of Wuhan where the novel coronavirus first emerged late last year before spreading rapidly in three months to trigger a global pandemic. Read more

‘They have won the most knockout games’ - Scott Styris on why he prefers CSK over MI

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris believes Chennai Super Kings’ consistency makes them the top team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), even ahead of four-time champions Mumbai Indians. Read more

CBSE says don’t believe in fake notices about board exams circulated on social media

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released an official notification informing all concerned about circulation of fake notices pertaining to CBSE board exams, evaluation and pass criteria being circulated on social media. Read more

Sonam Kapoor defends ‘morons decided to burst firecrackers’ comment despite hate, tells off Ashoke Pandit

Actor Sonam Kapoor fielded trolls on Monday morning after her comment on people bursting firecrackers during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9pm 9 minute call amid coronavirus spread went viral. Read more

Coronavirus outbreak: Keeping your elders safe

The Covid-19 situation is quite grim around the world, and people over the age of 60 are more vulnerable to its severity. Like many, for celebrities, too, making sure that they are safe is therefore, of paramount importance. Read more

Use Zoom at your own risk: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app

Zoom video conferencing has been the talk of the town for weeks now. Due to the ongoing lockdown globally, Zoom’s popularity quickly shot up as people used it for meetings and students for online classes. Read more

Corona Heroes: Wives of CRPF jawans, couple make masks to help people fight Covid-19 in Bengaluru

It’s often said that the time of crisis brings out the best in humans. As the world is currently facing a crisis, acts of some selfless souls are proving that aptly. Read more