CBSE says don’t believe in fake notices about board exams circulated on social media

The CBSE has further informed the Public and media to not believe in these rumours and check the official website of the board or its social media accounts for any information.

education Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:28 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anurag Tripathi, CBSE secretary. (HT Photo)
Anurag Tripathi, CBSE secretary. (HT Photo)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released an official notification informing all concerned about circulation of fake notices pertaining to CBSE board exams, evaluation and pass criteria being circulated on social media. The board said that these fake notices are mainly aimed at misleading students and parents.

“The board has in the recent past taken strict action against rumormongers by filing FIRs against individuals, links under IT act, it will be again compelled to trace the sources and book these miscreants under law,” said Anurag Tripathi, Secretary of CBSE in the statement.

The CBSE has further informed the Public and media to not believe in these rumours and check the official website of the board or its social media accounts for any information.

Here’s the list of the CBSE social media official accounts:

1. Instagram

2. Facebook

3 Twitter

