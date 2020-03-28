News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Covid-19 lockdown chokes farm-to-fork supply, could hit India hard and all the latest news

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 16:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 lockdown chokes farm-to-fork supply, could hit India hard

A lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic has upended agriculture, the lifeblood of India’s rural economy, breaking down the farm-to-fork supply chain by cutting off farmers from buyers of their produce. Read more

Landlords in Noida can’t force tenants to pay rent for one month, orders district magistrate

Landlords in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar cannot force their tenants to pay rent for the month, the district administration has ordered in an attempt to stop hundreds of migrants from leaving after they were forced out of their jobs amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Read more

Coronavirus: Essential services providers in national capital can apply for e-pass on Delhi Police website

Delhi Police on Saturday rolled out the provision for essential service providers to obtain their e-passes through its website. Individuals can register and apply for their e-passes on Delhi Police’s website. Read more

Allegation that rich allowed to return without screening ‘preposterous’: Centre

The Centre on Saturday emphasised that India’s response to the coronavirus threat was ‘pre-emptive, pro-active and graded’, dismissing allegations that ‘prosperous Indians’ were allowed to return without screening. Read more

China sends medical aid to Pakistan via PoK, dispatches team of experts to help

China on Saturday dispatched an eight-member medical team to Pakistan to help “iron brother” Islamabad cope with the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Chinese foreign ministry announced Saturday afternoon. Read more

‘Not a guy to mess around’: Ravi Shastri names the ‘boss’ of Indian cricket

There is often a debate on who runs the show when two high-profile persons take the captain and coach’s position in a cricket team. And when that cricket team is India and the captain and coaches are Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, there is bound to be that extra bit of spice to that question. Read more

Rishi Kapoor says liquor stores should open every evening: ‘Cops, doctors, civilians need some release’

Rishi Kapoor has still not run out of recommendations for the government. After suggesting that Emergency be imposed on the country again, he has now advised that liquor store should open every day for a few hours. Read more

Neena Gupta’s love for floral prints is reason enough to make it your wardrobe staple

Spring is here and we can hear the birds chirping, flowers blooming and fresh scents floating in the air. Yes, all this while the world is gripped with battling the coronavirus pandemic. But even in dark and gloomy times, all we can do is look for hope and positivity. Read more

Delhi govt updates Google Maps with locations for Covid-19 relief centres: Here’s how to access it

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has organised over 500 relief centres in Delhi to provide food and shelter amid the Covid-19 lockdown. To make things easier, the AAP has launched a customised Google Maps with the locations of all the relief centres. Read more

Kid rushes to doctor dad as he returns from work. What follows next is a display of raw emotions

Each day, doctors, nurses, and other medical workers are braving all odds to fight the coronavirus pandemic. They are not only working long hours and risking infection, but also dealing with the plight of maintaining distance from their loved ones. Read more